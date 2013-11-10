Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Swansea City 3 Wilfried Bony 56,86, Nathan Dyer 74 Stoke City 3 Jonathan Walters 8, Stephen Ireland 25, Charlie Adam 90+6pen Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 19,242 - - - Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 27 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,138 - - - Sunderland 1 Phil Bardsley 21 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,137 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Newcastle United 1 Loic Remy 13 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,042 - - - Saturday, November 9 Norwich City 3 Gary Hooper 54pen, Robert Snodgrass 72, Leroy Fer 90+3 West Ham United 1 Ravel Morrison 32 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,824 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,231 - - - Southampton 4 Morgan Schneiderlin 16, Rickie Lambert 30pen, Adam Lallana 37, Steven Davis 88 Hull City 1 Yannick Sagbo 55 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 30,022 - - - Aston Villa 2 Leandro Bacuna 76, Libor Kozak 84 Cardiff City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,809 - - - Liverpool 4 Fernando Amorebieta 23og, Martin Skrtel 26, Luis Suarez 36,54 Fulham 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,768 - - - Chelsea 2 Samuel Eto'o 45, Eden Hazard 90+6pen West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 60, Stephane Sessegnon 68 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,623 - - -
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.