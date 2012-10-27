Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Manchester City 1 Carlos Tevez 61
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,801
- - -
Arsenal 1 Mikel Arteta 84
Queens Park Rangers 0
Red Card: Stephane M'Bia 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,103
- - -
Reading 3 Mikele Leigertwood 26, Garath McCleary 85, Hal Robson-Kanu 90
Fulham 3 Bryan Ruiz 61, Chris Baird 77, Dimitar Berbatov 88
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,093
- - -
Stoke City 0
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,005
- - -
Wigan Athletic 2 Ivan Ramis 8, James McArthur 47
West Ham United 1 James Tomkins 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,090
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 27
Red Card: Joe Bennett 52
Norwich City 1 Michael Turner 79
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,184
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 28
Everton v Liverpool (1330)
Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)