Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Middlesbrough 0
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 41
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,704
- - -
Saturday, November 19
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Winks 51, Harry Kane 89,90+1pen
West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 24, Manuel Lanzini 68pen
Red Card: Winston Reid 90+6
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,212
- - -
Southampton 0
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,848
- - -
Stoke City 0
Missed penalty: Bojan 49
Bournemouth 1 Nathan Ake 26
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,815
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Connor Wickham 66
Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 39,83
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,529
- - -
Watford 2 Etienne Capoue 1, Roberto Pereyra 12
Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 15pen
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,640
- - -
Sunderland 3 Jermain Defoe 34, Victor Anichebe 62,84
Red Card: Papy Djilobodji 89
Hull City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,271
- - -
Everton 1 Seamus Coleman 89
Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 41pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,773
- - -
Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 68
Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 89
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,264
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 21
West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (2000)