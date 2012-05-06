Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday. Manchester United 2 Paul Scholes 28, Ashley Young 41 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,496 - - - Aston Villa 1 Ciaran Clark 35 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 61pen Red Card: Danny Rose 49 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,008 - - - Bolton Wanderers 2 Martin Petrov 25pen, Billy Jones 74og West Bromwich Albion 2 Chris Brunt 77, James Morrison 90+2 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,662 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Djibril Cisse 88 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,319 - - - Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 12, Moussa Dembele 35 Sunderland 1 Phil Bardsley 34 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 25,683 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,466 - - - Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 70,89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,389 - - - Saturday, May 5 Arsenal 3 Yossi Benayoun 2, Robin van Persie 72,80 Norwich City 3 Wesley Hoolahan 12, Grant Holt 27, Steve Morison 85 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 60,092 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 7 Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic (1900)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.