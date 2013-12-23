Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 23 Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,039 - - - Sunday, December 22 Swansea City 1 Bryan Oviedo 70og Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 66, Ross Barkley 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,695 - - - Southampton 2 Adam Lallana 13, Rickie Lambert 59 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Emmanuel Adebayor 25,64, Jos Hooiveld 54og Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,455 - - - Saturday, December 21 Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 50, Peter Crouch 70 Aston Villa 1 Libor Kozak 66 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,003 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Matej Vydra 86 Hull City 1 Jake Livermore 28 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,753 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 3 Yohan Cabaye 25, Daniel Gabbidon 39og, Hatem Ben Arfa 86pen Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,936 - - - Manchester United 3 Danny Welbeck 26, Adnan Januzaj 36, Ashley Young 72 West Ham United 1 Carlton Cole 81 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,350 - - - Fulham 2 Kieran Richardson 50, Vincent Kompany 69og Manchester City 4 Yaya Toure 23, Vincent Kompany 43, Jesus Navas 78, James Milner 83 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,509 - - - Sunderland 0 Red Card: Wes Brown 90+3 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,778 - - - Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 25,45, Raheem Sterling 42 Cardiff City 1 Jordan Mutch 58 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,621 - - -
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.