March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 4
Liverpool 2 Jordan Henderson 28, Daniel Sturridge 51
Burnley 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,717
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 82
Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 64, Alexis Sanchez 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,977
- - -
West Ham United 0
Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 22
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,927
- - -
Manchester City 2 David Silva 45+2, James Milner 88
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Manchester United 1 Ashley Young 89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,801
- - -
Stoke City 2 Victor Moses 32, Mame Biram Diouf 84
Everton 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,431
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Nacer Chadli 7, Ryan Mason 51, Andros Townsend 60
Swansea City 2 Ki Sung-Yueng 19, Gylfi Sigurdsson 89
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,008
- - -
Tuesday, March 3
Southampton 1 Sadio Mane 83
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,351
- - -
Aston Villa 2 Gabriel Agbonlahor 22, Christian Benteke 90+4pen
West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 66
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,272
- - -
Hull City 1 Dame N'Doye 15
Sunderland 1 Jack Rodwell 77
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,017
- - -
