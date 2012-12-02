Soccer-Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 2 Norwich City 2 Sebastien Bassong 8, Anthony Pilkington 37 Sunderland 1 Craig Gardner 44 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 26,000 - - - Saturday, December 1 Reading 3 Hal Robson-Kanu 8, Adam Le Fondre 19, Sean Morrison 23 Manchester United 4 Anderson 13, Wayne Rooney 16pen,30, Robin van Persie 34 Halftime: 3-4; Attendance: 24,095 - - - Fulham 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Sandro 55, Jermain Defoe 72,77 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,426 - - - Manchester City 1 Carlos Tevez 43pen Everton 1 Marouane Fellaini 33 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 47,386 - - - Arsenal 0 Swansea City 2 Michu 88,90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,098 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Jamie Mackie 18 Aston Villa 1 Brett Holman 9 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,387 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Stoke City 1 Dean Whitehead 74 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,739 - - - Liverpool 1 Daniel Agger 43 Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,525 - - - West Ham United 3 Carlton Cole 63, Mohamed Diame 86, Modibo Maiga 90+1 Chelsea 1 Juan Mata 13 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,005 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 3 Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic (2000)
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
LONDON, Feb 11 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino accused his players of failing to deal with the pressure of a Premier League title race after they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 11 Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.