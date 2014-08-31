UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 31 Leicester City 1 Leonardo Ulloa 22 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 20 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,535 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling 8, Steven Gerrard 49pen, Alberto Moreno 60 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,130 - - - Aston Villa 2 Gabriel Agbonlahor 14, Andreas Weimann 36 Hull City 1 Nikica Jelavic 74 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 28,336 - - - Saturday, August 30 Everton 3 Kevin Mirallas 45, Steven Naismith 69, Samuel Eto'o 76 Chelsea 6 Diego Costa 1,90, Branislav Ivanovic 3, Seamus Coleman 67og, Nemanja Matic 74, Ramires 77 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,402 - - - Newcastle United 3 Daryl Janmaat 37, Rolando Aarons 74, Mike Williamson 88 Crystal Palace 3 Dwight Gayle 1, Jason Puncheon 48, Wilfried Zaha 90+5 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 49,226 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Charlie Austin 45+2 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,930 - - - Swansea City 3 Nathan Dyer 2,71, Wayne Routledge 24 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,318 - - - West Ham United 1 Mark Noble 27 Southampton 3 Morgan Schneiderlin 45,68, Graziano Pelle 83 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,907 - - - Manchester City 0 Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 58 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,622 - - - Burnley 0 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,099 - - -
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.