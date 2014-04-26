April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Manchester United 4 Wayne Rooney 41pen,48, Juan Mata 64,73
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,208
Swansea City 4 Wilfried Bony 10,90+4pen, Jonjo Shelvey 26, Pablo 73
Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 22
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 20,701
Stoke City 0
Red Card: Ryan Shawcross 52
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Danny Rose 33
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,021
West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 11
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,541
Fulham 2 Ashkan Dejagah 55, Fernando Amorebieta 58
Hull City 2 Nikica Jelavic 75, Shane Long 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,700
Southampton 2 Antolin Alcaraz 1og, Seamus Coleman 31og
Everton 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,313
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 27
Sunderland v Cardiff City (1100)
Liverpool v Chelsea (1305)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1510)
Monday, April 28
Arsenal v Newcastle United (1900)