Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Thursday
Manchester City 2 Vincent Kompany 31, Alvaro Negredo 45+1
Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 24
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 47,351
- - -
Norwich City 1 Gary Hooper 12
Fulham 2 Pajtim Kasami 33, Scott Parker 87
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,811
- - -
Newcastle United 5 Loic Remy 44,56, Yoan Gouffran 48, Yohan Cabaye 66, Papiss Cisse 80pen
Missed penalty: Loic Remy 44
Stoke City 1 Oussama Assaidi 29
Red Card: Glenn Whelan 40, Marc Wilson 43
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 51,665
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 36
West Bromwich Albion 1 Jonas Olsson 38
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,545
- - -
Everton 0
Red Card: Tim Howard 23
Sunderland 1 Ki Sung-Yueng 25pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,193
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Crystal Palace 1 Dwight Gayle 90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,752
- - -
Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 29
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,111
- - -
West Ham United 1 Carlton Cole 46
Arsenal 3 Theo Walcott 68,71, Lukas Podolski 79
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Cardiff City 0
Southampton 3 Jay Rodriguez 14,20, Rickie Lambert 27
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 27,929
- - -
Hull City 2 James Chester 4, David Meyler 13
Manchester United 3 Chris Smalling 19, Wayne Rooney 26, James Chester 66og
Red Card: Antonio Valencia 90
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 24,826
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 28
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1245)
Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500)
Hull City v Fulham (1500)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500)
Norwich City v Manchester United (1500)
Cardiff City v Sunderland (1730)
Sunday, December 29
Everton v Southampton (1330)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (1330)
Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1600)