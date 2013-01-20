Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 20
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Clint Dempsey 90+3
Manchester United 1 Robin van Persie 25
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Chelsea 2 Juan Mata 6, Frank Lampard 16pen
Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 58
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,784
- - -
Saturday, January 19
West Bromwich Albion 2 Chris Brunt 49, Peter Odemwingie 83
Aston Villa 2 Christian Benteke 12, Gabriel Agbonlahor 31
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,583
- - -
Liverpool 5 Jordan Henderson 26, Luis Suarez 36, Daniel Sturridge 59, Steven Gerrard 66, Ryan Bennett 74og
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,901
- - -
Manchester City 2 David Silva 2,69
Fulham 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,286
- - -
West Ham United 1 Joe Cole 68
Queens Park Rangers 1 Loic Remy 14
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,962
- - -
Wigan Athletic 2 David Vaughan 5og, Angelo Henriquez 79
Sunderland 3 Craig Gardner 17pen, Steven Fletcher 21,42
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 19,219
- - -
Swansea City 3 Ben Davies 49, Jonathan de Guzman 57,80
Stoke City 1 Michael Owen 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,603
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Yohan Cabaye 35
Reading 2 Adam Le Fondre 71,77
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,411
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 21
Southampton v Everton (2000)