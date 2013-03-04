March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, March 4
Aston Villa 0
Manchester City 1 Carlos Tevez 45+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,217
- - -
Sunday, March 3
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gareth Bale 37, Aaron Lennon 39
Arsenal 1 Per Mertesacker 51
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 36,170
- - -
Saturday, March 2
Wigan Athletic 0
Liverpool 4 Stewart Downing 2, Luis Suarez 18,34,49
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 20,804
- - -
Manchester United 4 Shinji Kagawa 45+1,76,87, Wayne Rooney 90
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,586
- - -
Everton 3 Marouane Fellaini 42, Steven Pienaar 59, Kevin Mirallas 66
Reading 1 Hal Robson-Kanu 84
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,244
- - -
Southampton 1 Gaston Ramirez 45+1
Queens Park Rangers 2 Loic Remy 15, Jay Bothroyd 77
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,728
- - -
Stoke City 0
West Ham United 1 Jack Collison 45+4
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,690
- - -
Sunderland 2 Craig Gardner 37pen, Stephane Sessegnon 70
Fulham 2 Dimitar Berbatov 16pen, Sascha Riether 34
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 39,312
- - -
Swansea City 1 Luke Moore 85
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,405
- - -
Chelsea 1 Demba Ba 28
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,548
- - -