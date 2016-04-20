Soccer-English crowds boom as new fans flock to games
LONDON, Feb 3 The emergence of "a new generation" of football fans has put English soccer on its way to a record-breaking season.
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 20 Liverpool 4 Divock Origi 43, Mamadou Sakho 45+2, Daniel Sturridge 61, Philippe Coutinho 76 Everton 0 Red Card: Ramiro Funes Mori 50 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 43,854 - - - Manchester United 2 Damien Delaney 4og, Matteo Darmian 55 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,408 - - - West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 11, Mark Noble 45pen,53pen Watford 1 Sebastian Proedl 64 Red Card: Nordin Amrabat 90+3 Missed penalty: Troy Deeney 90+2 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 34,857 - - - Tuesday, April 19 Newcastle United 1 Vurnon Anita 31 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 14 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,424 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 21 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1845) Saturday, April 23 Manchester City v Stoke City (1145) AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea (1400) Aston Villa v Southampton (1400) Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400) Sunday, April 24 Sunderland v Arsenal (1305) Leicester City v Swansea City (1515) Monday, April 25 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)
Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele senses there is something special on the horizon at White Hart Lane with his north London side sitting second in the Premier League, nine points behind Chelsea after 23 games.
LONDON, Feb 3 Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.