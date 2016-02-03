UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league top scorers

April 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)