Soccer-Scottish Cup 5th round result
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Result from the Scottish Cup 5th Round replay match on Wednesday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, February 22 Hibernian (II) - Hearts 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - English Premier League summaries on Monday Blackburn Rovers 0 Wigan Athletic 1 Antolin Alcaraz 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,144 - - - Sunday, May 6 Manchester United 2 Paul Scholes 28, Ashley Young 41 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,496 - - - Aston Villa 1 Ciaran Clark 35 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Emmanuel Adebayor 61pen Red Card: Danny Rose 49 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,008 - - - Bolton Wanderers 2 Martin Petrov 25pen, Billy Jones 74og West Bromwich Albion 2 Chris Brunt 77, James Morrison 90+2 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,662 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Djibril Cisse 88 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,319 - - - Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 12, Moussa Dembele 35 Sunderland 1 Phil Bardsley 34 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 25,683 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,466 - - - Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 70,89 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,389 - - - Saturday, May 5 Arsenal 3 Yossi Benayoun 2, Robin van Persie 72,80 Norwich City 3 Wesley Hoolahan 12, Grant Holt 27, Steve Morison 85 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 60,092 - - - (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 22, first leg Porto (Portugal) - Juventus (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sevilla (Spain) - Leicester City (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, February 21, first leg Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City (England) - Monaco (France) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2)