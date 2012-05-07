Soccer-Champions League last 16 results

Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 22, first leg Porto (Portugal) - Juventus (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sevilla (Spain) - Leicester City (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, February 21, first leg Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City (England) - Monaco (France) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2)