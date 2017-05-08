Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 23, Marcos Alonso 34, Nemanja Matic 65 Middlesbrough 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,500 - - - Sunday, May 7 Arsenal 2 Granit Xhaka 54, Danny Welbeck 57 Manchester United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,055 - - - Liverpool 0 Missed penalty: James Milner 66 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,159 - - - Saturday, May 6 Swansea City 1 Fernando Llorente 29 Everton 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,827 - - - Bournemouth 2 Junior Stanislas 62, Ryan Shawcross 81og Stoke City 2 Lys Mousset 33og, Mame Biram Diouf 73 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,046 - - - Burnley 2 Sam Vokes 56,86 West Bromwich Albion 2 Salomon Rondon 66, Craig Dawson 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,825 - - - Hull City 0 Sunderland 2 Billy Jones 69, Jermain Defoe 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,480 - - - Leicester City 3 Wilfred Ndidi 38, Riyad Mahrez 58, Marc Albrighton 90+3 Watford 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,628 - - - Manchester City 5 David Silva 2, Vincent Kompany 49, Kevin De Bruyne 59, Raheem Sterling 82, Nicolas Otamendi 90+2 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,119 - - - Friday, May 5 West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 65 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,992 - - -
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.