Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Cardiff City 2 Jordan Mutch 6, Fraizer Campbell 58
Sunderland 2 Steven Fletcher 83, Jack Colback 90+5
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,247
- - -
Norwich City 0
Manchester United 1 Danny Welbeck 57
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,851
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 7
Swansea City 1 Roland Lamah 36
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,028
- - -
Manchester City 1 Edin Dzeko 66
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,107
- - -
Hull City 6 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 49, Robert Koren 59,84, George Boyd 62, Tom Huddlestone 66, Matty Fryatt 73
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,925
- - -
West Ham United 3 Joe Cole 4, Modibo Maiga 65, Kevin Nolan 67
West Bromwich Albion 3 Nicolas Anelka 40,45+1, Saido Berahino 69
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 34,946
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 29
Everton v Southampton (1330)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (1330)
Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1600)