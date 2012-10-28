Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
Chelsea 2 Juan Mata 44, Ramires 53
Red Card: Branislav Ivanovic 63, Fernando Torres 68
Manchester United 3 David Luiz 4og, Robin van Persie 12, Javier Hernandez 75
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 41,644
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 35, Papiss Cisse 90+3
West Bromwich Albion 1 Romelu Lukaku 55
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,731
- - -
Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 66
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gareth Bale 15, Clint Dempsey 39
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 31,944
- - -
Everton 2 Leon Osman 22, Steven Naismith 35
Liverpool 2 Leighton Baines 14og, Luis Suarez 20
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 39,613
- - -
Saturday, October 27
Manchester City 1 Carlos Tevez 61
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,801
- - -
Arsenal 1 Mikel Arteta 84
Queens Park Rangers 0
Red Card: Stephane M'Bia 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,103
- - -
Reading 3 Mikele Leigertwood 26, Garath McCleary 85, Hal Robson-Kanu 90
Fulham 3 Bryan Ruiz 61, Chris Baird 77, Dimitar Berbatov 88
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,093
- - -
Stoke City 0
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,005
- - -
Wigan Athletic 2 Ivan Ramis 8, James McArthur 47
West Ham United 1 James Tomkins 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,090
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 27
Red Card: Joe Bennett 52
Norwich City 1 Michael Turner 79
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,184
- - -