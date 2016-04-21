April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 21
Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 6,38
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 59,568
- - -
Wednesday, April 20
Liverpool 4 Divock Origi 43, Mamadou Sakho 45+2, Daniel Sturridge 61, Philippe Coutinho 76
Everton 0
Red Card: Ramiro Funes Mori 50
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 43,854
- - -
Manchester United 2 Damien Delaney 4og, Matteo Darmian 55
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,408
- - -
West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 11, Mark Noble 45pen,53pen
Watford 1 Sebastian Proedl 64
Red Card: Nordin Amrabat 90+3
Missed penalty: Troy Deeney 90+2
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 34,857
- - -
Tuesday, April 19
Newcastle United 1 Vurnon Anita 31
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 14
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,424
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 23
Manchester City v Stoke City (1145)
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea (1400)
Aston Villa v Southampton (1400)
Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400)
Sunday, April 24
Sunderland v Arsenal (1305)
Leicester City v Swansea City (1515)
Monday, April 25
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)