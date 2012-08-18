Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 54, Hatem Ben Arfa 80pen
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jermain Defoe 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,385
- - -
Fulham 5 Damien Duff 26, Mladen Petric 41,54, Alexander Kacaniklic 66, Steve Sidwell 87pen
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,062
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Swansea City 5 Michu 8,53, Nathan Dyer 63,71, Scott Sinclair 81
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,072
- - -
Reading 1 Adam Le Fondre 90pen
Stoke City 1 Michael Kightly 34
Red Card: Dean Whitehead 89
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,973
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Zoltan Gera 43, Peter Odemwingie 64pen, Romelu Lukaku 77
Missed penalty: Shane Long 60
Liverpool 0
Red Card: Daniel Agger 58
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,039
- - -
West Ham United 1 Kevin Nolan 40
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,172
- - -
Arsenal 0
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,078
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 19
Wigan Athletic v Chelsea (1230)
Manchester City v Southampton (1500)
Monday, August 20
Everton v Manchester United (1900)