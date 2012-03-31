Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English Premier League on Saturday Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 3, Damien Duff 13 Norwich City 1 Aaron Wilbraham 77 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,000 - - - Queens Park Rangers 2 Adel Taarabt 22, Samba Diakite 66 Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 37 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,033 - - - Everton 2 Gareth McAuley 18og, Victor Anichebe 68 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,051 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Michael Kightly 53, Matt Jarvis 88 Bolton Wanderers 3 Martin Petrov 63pen, Marcos Alonso 80, Kevin Davies 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,215 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Antolin Alcaraz 55, Victor Moses 90+3 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Manchester City 3 Mario Balotelli 43pen,85, Aleksandar Kolarov 86 Sunderland 3 Sebastian Larsson 31,55, Nicklas Bendtner 45+4 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 47,007 - - - Aston Villa 2 James Collins 77, Eric Lichaj 80 Chelsea 4 Daniel Sturridge 9, Branislav Ivanovic 51,83, Fernando Torres 90+2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 1 Newcastle United v Liverpool (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1500) Monday, April 2 Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United (1900)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.