UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 29 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 17, Samuel Eto'o 34 Liverpool 1 Martin Skrtel 4 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 41,614 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Roberto Soldado 37pen, Moussa Dembele 65, Aaron Lennon 69 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,072 - - - Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 65 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,161 - - - Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 9, Romelu Lukaku 74 Southampton 1 Gaston Ramirez 71 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,092 - - - Saturday, December 28 Cardiff City 2 Jordan Mutch 6, Fraizer Campbell 58 Sunderland 2 Steven Fletcher 83, Jack Colback 90+5 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,247 - - - Norwich City 0 Manchester United 1 Danny Welbeck 57 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,851 - - - Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 7 Swansea City 1 Roland Lamah 36 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,028 - - - Manchester City 1 Edin Dzeko 66 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,107 - - - Hull City 6 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 49, Robert Koren 59,84, George Boyd 62, Tom Huddlestone 66, Matty Fryatt 73 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,925 - - - West Ham United 3 Joe Cole 4, Modibo Maiga 65, Kevin Nolan 67 West Bromwich Albion 3 Nicolas Anelka 40,45+1, Saido Berahino 69 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 34,946 - - -
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.