Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Newcastle United 1 Fabricio Coloccini 38
Aston Villa 1 Jordan Ayew 61
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 48,234
- - -
Stoke City 1 Bojan 76pen
Crystal Palace 2 Connor Wickham 45+1pen, Lee Chung-Yong 89
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,500
- - -
Southampton 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 40, Dele Alli 42
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,636
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 79
Red Card: James McClean 34, Salomon Rondon 90+5
AFC Bournemouth 2 Adam Smith 52, Charlie Daniels 87pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,127
- - -
Chelsea 3 Branislav Ivanovic 5, Pedro 13, Oscar 49pen
Sunderland 1 Fabio Borini 53
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,562
- - -
Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 32, Kevin Mirallas 89
Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 27pen,65pen, Shinji Okazaki 69
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,570
- - -
Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 66
Norwich City 2 Cameron Jerome 38, Alexander Tettey 54
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 75,320
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 20
Watford v Liverpool (1330)
Swansea City v West Ham United (1600)
Monday, December 21
Arsenal v Manchester City (2000)