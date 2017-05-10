Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 60, Olivier Giroud 83 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,474 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 12 Everton v Watford (1845) West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1900) Saturday, May 13 Manchester City v Leicester City (1130) Bournemouth v Burnley (1400) Middlesbrough v Southampton (1400) Sunderland v Swansea City (1400) Stoke City v Arsenal (1630) Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace v Hull City (1100) West Ham United v Liverpool (1315) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1530) Monday, May 15 Chelsea v Watford (1900)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.