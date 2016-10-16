Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 16
Southampton 3 Charlie Austin 52,66pen, Nathan Redmond 60
Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 72pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,040
- - -
Middlesbrough 0
Watford 1 Jose Holebas 54
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,131
- - -
Saturday, October 15
Crystal Palace 0
Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 45+1
West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 19
Red Card: Aaron Cresswell 75
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,643
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Nacer Chadli 82
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Dele Alli 89
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,263
- - -
Bournemouth 6 Charlie Daniels 5, Steve Cook 41, Junior Stanislas 45pen,65, Callum Wilson 83, Dan Gosling 88
Hull City 1 Ryan Mason 34
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 11,029
- - -
Arsenal 3 Theo Walcott 26,33, Mesut Ozil 57
Red Card: Granit Xhaka 70
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 38, Borja Baston 66
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 60,007
- - -
Manchester City 1 Nolito 72
Missed penalty: Kevin De Bruyne 43, Sergio Aguero 70
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,512
- - -
Stoke City 2 Joe Allen 8,45+1
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,701
- - -
Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 7, Eden Hazard 33, Victor Moses 80
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,547
- - -
