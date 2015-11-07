Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 53
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,550
West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 30
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 43
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 34,977
Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 70
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,029
Manchester United 2 Jesse Lingard 52, Juan Mata 90+1pen
West Bromwich Albion 0
Red Card: Gareth McAuley 90+1
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,410
Leicester City 2 N'Golo Kante 52, Jamie Vardy 65pen
Watford 1 Troy Deeney 75pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,029
Sunderland 0
Southampton 1 Dusan Tadic 69pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,781
AFC Bournemouth 0
Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez 27
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,155
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 8
Aston Villa v Manchester City (1330)
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1600)