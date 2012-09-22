Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Chelsea 1 Ashley Cole 85 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,112 - - - Southampton 4 Rickie Lambert 58,90+5pen, Nathaniel Clyne 63, Ciaran Clark 72og Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 36 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,713 - - - West Ham United 1 Kevin Nolan 90+3 Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 9 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,052 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Arouna Kone 90+1 Fulham 2 Hugo Rodallega 31, Damien Duff 68 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,284 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Romelu Lukaku 71 Reading 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,854 - - - Swansea City 0 Red Card: Nathan Dyer 58 Everton 3 Victor Anichebe 22, Kevin Mirallas 43, Marouane Fellaini 82 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,464 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Liverpool v Manchester United (1230) Newcastle United v Norwich City (1400) Manchester City v Arsenal (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.