Nov 20 English Premier League summary on Sunday.
Chelsea 1 Daniel Sturridge 55
Liverpool 2 Maxi Rodriguez 34, Glen Johnson 87
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,820
- - -
Played on Saturday
Swansea City 0
Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 11
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,295
- - -
Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 8, Ryan Shawcross 64
Queens Park Rangers 3 Heidar Helguson 22,54, Luke Young 44
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 27,618
- - -
Sunderland 0
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,688
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Jerome Thomas 16, Shane Long 56
Bolton Wanderers 1 Ivan Klasnic 21pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,221
- - -
Wigan Athletic 3 Jordi Gomez 7, Gary Caldwell 31,
Albert Crusat 88
Blackburn Rovers 3 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 2,90+9pen, Junior
Hoilett 60
Red Card: David Dunn 48
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 17,392
- - -
Manchester City 3 Mario Balotelli 41pen, Micah Richards
44, Sergio Aguero 72pen
Newcastle United 1 Dan Gosling 89
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 47,408
- - -
Everton 2 Phil Jagielka 44, Leighton Baines
83pen
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stephen Hunt 37pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 33,953
- - -
Norwich City 1 Steve Morison 17
Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 27,59
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,801
- - -
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (2000)
