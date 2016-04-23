Soccer-Arsenal keep Champions League hopes alive with Boro win
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday AFC Bournemouth 1 Tommy Elphick 36 Chelsea 4 Pedro 5, Eden Hazard 34,90+1, Willian 71 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 11,365 - - - Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 2, Adam Lallana 30 Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 48, Jack Colback 66 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 43,837 - - - Aston Villa 2 Ashley Westwood 45+1,85 Southampton 4 Shane Long 15, Dusan Tadic 39,71, Sadio Mane 90+4 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 29,729 - - - Manchester City 4 Fernando 35, Sergio Aguero 43pen, Kelechi Iheanacho 64,74 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 24 Sunderland v Arsenal (1305) Leicester City v Swansea City (1515) Monday, April 25 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)
* Wenger made six changes to team that lost to Crystal Palace
April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)