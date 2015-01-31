Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Chelsea 1 Loic Remy 41
Manchester City 1 David Silva 45
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,620
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,197
- - -
Liverpool 2 Raheem Sterling 51, Daniel Sturridge 80
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,718
- - -
Stoke City 3 Jonathan Walters 21,34,90+2
Queens Park Rangers 1 Niko Kranjcar 36
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 27,512
- - -
Sunderland 2 Connor Wickham 20, Jermain Defoe 34
Burnley 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,022
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Christian Eriksen 6, Harry Kane 15,64pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,079
- - -
Manchester United 3 Robin van Persie 27, Radamel Falcao 32, Wes Morgan 44og
Leicester City 1 Marcin Wasilewski 80
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 75,329
- - -
Hull City 0
Newcastle United 3 Remy Cabella 40, Sammy Ameobi 50, Yoan Gouffran 78
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 23,925
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 1
Arsenal v Aston Villa (1330)
Southampton v Swansea City (1600)