Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 2 Yaya Toure 82, Sergio Aguero 88 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,964 - - - Hull City 2 Mohamed Diame 60, Nikica Jelavic 89 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,281 - - - Leicester City 2 Jeffrey Schlupp 33, Riyad Mahrez 40 Burnley 2 Michael Kightly 39, Ross Wallace 90+6 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 31,448 - - - Liverpool 2 Adam Lallana 45, Jordan Henderson 61 West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 56pen Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,708 - - - Sunderland 3 Connor Wickham 5, Steven Fletcher 23,78 Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 15 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 42,713 - - - Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 17, Wayne Routledge 50 Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 43,75 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,622 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 5 Manchester United v Everton (1100) Chelsea v Arsenal (1305) Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1305) West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers (1515)