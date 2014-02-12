Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 12
Fulham 2 Kolo Toure 8og, Kieran Richardson 63
Liverpool 3 Daniel Sturridge 41, Philippe Coutinho 72, Steven Gerrard 90+1pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,375
- - -
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 17
Swansea City 1 Chico 52
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,822
- - -
Newcastle United 0
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Emmanuel Adebayor 19,82, Paulinho 53, Nacer Chadli 88
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 48,264
- - -
Arsenal 0
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,021
- - -
Tuesday, February 11
West Bromwich Albion 1 Victor Anichebe 87
Chelsea 1 Branislav Ivanovic 45+3
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,327
- - -
West Ham United 2 James Collins 84, Mohamed Diame 90+4
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,153
- - -
Cardiff City 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,597
- - -
Hull City 0
Southampton 1 Jose Fonte 69
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,670
- - -