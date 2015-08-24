Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 24
Arsenal 0
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,080
- - -
Sunday, August 23
Watford 0
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,166
- - -
Everton 0
Manchester City 2 Aleksandar Kolarov 60, Samir Nasri 88
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,523
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 35,59
Missed penalty: James Morrison 14
Chelsea 3 Pedro 20, Diego Costa 30, Cesar Azpilicueta 42
Red Card: John Terry 54
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 23,256
- - -
Saturday, August 22
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 62
Swansea City 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 45+3
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,198
- - -
Crystal Palace 2 Scott Dann 71, Bakary Sako 88
Aston Villa 1 Pape Ndiaye Souare 77og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,295
- - -
West Ham United 3 Mark Noble 48pen, Cheikhou Kouyate 53, Modibo Maiga 82
Red Card: Carl Jenkinson 79
AFC Bournemouth 4 Callum Wilson 11,28,79pen, Marc Pugh 66
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Norwich City 1 Russell Martin 28
Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 11
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,771
- - -
Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 82
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Dele Alli 81
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,971
- - -
Manchester United 0
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,354
- - -