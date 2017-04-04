Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
April 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 90+4pen Everton 1 Phil Jagielka 22 Red Card: Ashley Williams 90+3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 75,272 - - - Burnley 1 George Boyd 58 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,881 - - - Leicester City 2 Islam Slimani 69, Jamie Vardy 78 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,757 - - - Watford 2 M'Baye Niang 13, Troy Deeney 49 Red Card: Miguel Britos 65 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,090 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 5 Arsenal v West Ham United (1845) Hull City v Middlesbrough (1845) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1845) Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Chelsea v Manchester City (1900) Liverpool v Bournemouth (1900) Saturday, April 8 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130) Manchester City v Hull City (1400) Middlesbrough v Burnley (1400) Stoke City v Liverpool (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1400) West Ham United v Swansea City (1400) Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630) Sunday, April 9 Sunderland v Manchester United (1230) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.