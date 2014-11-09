Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 75, Bafetimbi Gomis 78
Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 63
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,182
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Nacer Chadli 77
Red Card: Kyle Naughton 85
Stoke City 2 Bojan 6, Jonathan Walters 33
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 35,699
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Newcastle United 2 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 45, Fabricio Coloccini 62
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,476
- - -
Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 67
Everton 1 Leighton Baines 76pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 43,476
- - -
Saturday, November 8
Queens Park Rangers 2 Charlie Austin 21, Martin Demichelis 76og
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 32,83
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,005
- - -
Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 50
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,998
- - -
Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 67
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,325
- - -
Southampton 2 Shane Long 75,80
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,297
- - -
West Ham United 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,857
- - -
Liverpool 1 Emre Can 9
Chelsea 2 Gary Cahill 14, Diego Costa 67
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,698
- - -