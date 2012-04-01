Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday. Tottenham Hotspur 3 Rafael van der Vaart 19, Emmanuel Adebayor 73,86 Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 59 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,174 - - - Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 19,59 Liverpool 0 Red Card: Jose Manuel Reina 82 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 52,363 - - - Saturday, March 31 Fulham 2 Clint Dempsey 3, Damien Duff 13 Norwich City 1 Aaron Wilbraham 77 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,700 - - - Queens Park Rangers 2 Adel Taarabt 22, Samba Diakite 66 Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 37 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,033 - - - Everton 2 Gareth McAuley 18og, Victor Anichebe 68 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,051 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Michael Kightly 53, Matt Jarvis 88 Bolton Wanderers 3 Martin Petrov 63pen, Marcos Alonso 80, Kevin Davies 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,215 - - - Wigan Athletic 2 Antolin Alcaraz 55, Victor Moses 90+3 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,786 - - - Manchester City 3 Mario Balotelli 43pen,85, Aleksandar Kolarov 86 Sunderland 3 Sebastian Larsson 31,55, Nicklas Bendtner 45+4 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 47,007 - - - Aston Villa 2 James Collins 77, Eric Lichaj 80 Chelsea 4 Daniel Sturridge 9, Branislav Ivanovic 51,83, Fernando Torres 90+2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 34,740 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 2 Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United (1900)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.