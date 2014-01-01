Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Manchester United 1 Danny Welbeck 67
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 34, Christian Eriksen 66
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 75,265
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 44pen
Norwich City 1 Bradley Johnson 39
Red Card: Leroy Fer 82
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,189
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Saido Berahino 87pen
Newcastle United 0
Red Card: Mathieu Debuchy 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,430
- - -
Arsenal 2 Nicklas Bendtner 88, Theo Walcott 90+2
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,004
- - -
Fulham 2 Steve Sidwell 32, Dimitar Berbatov 66
West Ham United 1 Mohamed Diame 7
Red Card: Kevin Nolan 44
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,335
- - -
Liverpool 2 Daniel Agger 36, Luis Suarez 50
Hull City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,627
- - -
Southampton 0
Chelsea 3 Fernando Torres 60, Willian 71, Oscar 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,271
- - -
Stoke City 1 Oussama Assaidi 49
Everton 1 Leighton Baines 90+2pen
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,832
- - -
Sunderland 0
Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 15
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 39,757
- - -
Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 45+2,90+1
Manchester City 3 Fernandinho 14, Yaya Toure 58, Aleksandar Kolarov 66
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,498
- - -