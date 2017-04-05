April 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 5
Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 10,35
Missed penalty: Eden Hazard 35
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 26
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 41,528
- - -
Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 40, Divock Origi 59
Bournemouth 2 Benik Afobe 7, Joshua King 86
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 53,292
- - -
Swansea City 1 Wayne Routledge 11
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Dele Alli 88, Son Heung-Min 90+1, Christian Eriksen 90+4
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,855
- - -
Hull City 4 Lazar Markovic 14, Oumar Niasse 27, Abel Hernandez 33, Harry Maguire 70
Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 5, Marten de Roon 45+1
Halftime: 3-2;Attendance: 20,380
- - -
Southampton 3 Nathan Redmond 45, Maya Yoshida 83, James Ward-Prowse 85
Crystal Palace 1 Christian Benteke 31
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,968
- - -
Arsenal 3 Mesut Ozil 58, Theo Walcott 68, Olivier Giroud 83
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 59,961
- - -
Tuesday, April 4
Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 90+4pen
Everton 1 Phil Jagielka 22
Red Card: Ashley Williams 90+3
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 75,272
- - -
Burnley 1 George Boyd 58
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,881
- - -
Leicester City 2 Islam Slimani 69, Jamie Vardy 78
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,757
- - -
Watford 2 M'Baye Niang 13, Troy Deeney 49
Red Card: Miguel Britos 65
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,090
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 8
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130)
Manchester City v Hull City (1400)
Middlesbrough v Burnley (1400)
Stoke City v Liverpool (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1400)
West Ham United v Swansea City (1400)
Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)
Sunday, April 9
Sunderland v Manchester United (1230)
Everton v Leicester City (1500)
Monday, April 10
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)