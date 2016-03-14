March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, March 14
Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 25
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,824
- - -
Sunday, March 13
Aston Villa 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 45,48
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,393
- - -
Saturday, March 12
Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 52
Southampton 2 Graziano Pelle 11,30
Red Card: Sadio Mane 90+1
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,833
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 3 Max Gradel 37, Joshua King 50, Steve Cook 78
Swansea City 2 Modou Barrow 39, Gylfi Sigurdsson 62
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,179
- - -
Norwich City 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,323
- - -