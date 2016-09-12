Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Sept 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, September 12 Sunderland 0 Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 60,68,71 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,406 - - - Sunday, September 11 Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 59pen, Leroy Fer 62 Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 18,81 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,000 - - - Saturday, September 10 Liverpool 4 Roberto Firmino 13,89, Sadio Mane 31, Adam Lallana 56 Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 38 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 53,075 - - - Bournemouth 1 Callum Wilson 79 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,184 - - - Arsenal 2 Laurent Koscielny 29, Santi Cazorla 90+4pen Southampton 1 Petr Cech 18og Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,962 - - - Burnley 1 Steven Defour 72 Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 90+5 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,803 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Daniel Ayala 38 Crystal Palace 2 Christian Benteke 16, Wilfried Zaha 47 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,551 - - - West Ham United 2 Michail Antonio 5,33 Watford 4 Odion Ighalo 41, Troy Deeney 45+2, Etienne Capoue 53, Jose Holebas 63 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 56,974 - - - Stoke City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Son Heung-Min 41,56, Dele Alli 59, Harry Kane 70 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,385 - - - Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 42 Manchester City 2 Kevin De Bruyne 15, Kelechi Iheanacho 36 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 75,272 - - -
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.