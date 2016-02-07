Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 7
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 90+1
Manchester United 1 Jesse Lingard 61
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,434
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 0
Arsenal 2 Mesut Ozil 23, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 24
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 11,357
- - -
Saturday, February 6
Southampton 1 Maya Yoshida 9
Red Card: Victor Wanyama 54
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,161
- - -
Swansea City 1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 13
Crystal Palace 1 Scott Dann 47
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,492
- - -
Stoke City 0
Everton 3 Romelu Lukaku 11pen, Seamus Coleman 28, Aaron Lennon 42
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 27,733
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 32
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 50,152
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Kieran Trippier 64
Watford 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,997
- - -
Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino 59, Adam Lallana 70
Sunderland 2 Adam Johnson 82, Jermain Defoe 89
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,179
- - -
Aston Villa 2 Joleon Lescott 45, Gabriel Agbonlahor 51
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,472
- - -
Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 87
Leicester City 3 Robert Huth 3,60, Riyad Mahrez 48
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 54,693
- - -