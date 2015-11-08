PREVIEW-Soccer-In-form Tottenham relishing chase of Chelsea
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 8 Liverpool 1 Philippe Coutinho 42 Crystal Palace 2 Yannick Bolasie 21, Scott Dann 82 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 44,115 - - - Arsenal 1 Kieran Gibbs 77 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 32 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 60,060 - - - Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 36,757 - - - Saturday, November 7 Stoke City 1 Marko Arnautovic 53 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,550 - - - West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 30 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 43 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 34,977 - - - Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 70 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,029 - - - Manchester United 2 Jesse Lingard 52, Juan Mata 90+1pen West Bromwich Albion 0 Red Card: Gareth McAuley 90+1 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,410 - - - Leicester City 2 N'Golo Kante 52, Jamie Vardy 65pen Watford 1 Troy Deeney 75pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,029 - - - Sunderland 0 Southampton 1 Dusan Tadic 69pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,781 - - - AFC Bournemouth 0 Newcastle United 1 Ayoze Perez 27 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,155 - - -
LONDON, April 6 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 32 of the Premier League fixtures on April 8-10 (1400 GMT unless stated):
April 6 Hull City manager Marco Silva hailed his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Middlesbrough as their best performance since he took charge at the East Yorkshire club after they climbed out of the relegation zone on Wednesday.