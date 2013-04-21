April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 21 Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 52, Luis Suarez 90+7 Chelsea 2 Oscar 26, Eden Hazard 57pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,000 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Clint Dempsey 75, Jermain Defoe 79, Gareth Bale 82 Manchester City 1 Samir Nasri 5 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,121 - - - Saturday, April 20 Norwich City 2 Ryan Bennett 50, Elliott Bennett 52 Reading 1 Garath McCleary 72 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,460 - - - Fulham 0 Red Card: Steve Sidwell 12 Arsenal 1 Per Mertesacker 43 Red Card: Olivier Giroud 90 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,700 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 42, Jonathan Walters 77pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,391 - - - Sunderland 1 Stephane Sessegnon 45+1 Everton 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,614 - - - Swansea City 0 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,561 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Billy Jones 64 Newcastle United 1 Yoan Gouffran 8 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,671 - - - West Ham United 2 Matt Jarvis 21, Kevin Nolan 80 Wigan Athletic 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,544 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 22 Manchester United v Aston Villa (1900)