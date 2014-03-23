Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
March 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 23 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 5 Stoke City 4 Peter Odemwingie 22, Peter Crouch 26, Steven N'Zonzi 42, Geoff Cameron 90 Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 30,292 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Christian Eriksen 31,46, Gylfi Sigurdsson 90+2 Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 19, Adam Lallana 28 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 35,460 - - - Saturday, March 22 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 7,33 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 34,237 - - - Norwich City 2 Robert Snodgrass 20, Alexander Tettey 32 Sunderland 0 Red Card: Marcos Alonso 90+2 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 26,654 - - - Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 90+4 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,588 - - - Manchester City 5 Yaya Toure 26pen,54pen,65, Fernandinho 84, Martin Demichelis 88 Fulham 0 Red Card: Fernando Amorebieta 53 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,262 - - - Hull City 2 Liam Rosenior 31, Shane Long 38 Missed penalty: Nikica Jelavic 31 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 23,486 - - - Everton 3 Leighton Baines 20pen, Romelu Lukaku 53, Ross Barkley 58 Swansea City 2 Wilfried Bony 33, Ashley Williams 90+2 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,260 - - - Cardiff City 3 Jordan Mutch 9,88, Fraizer Campbell 25 Liverpool 6 Luis Suarez 16,60,90+6, Martin Skrtel 41,54, Daniel Sturridge 75 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 28,018 - - - Chelsea 6 Samuel Eto'o 5, Andre Schuerrle 7, Eden Hazard 17pen, Oscar 42,66, Mohamed Salah 71 Arsenal 0 Red Card: Kieran Gibbs 15 Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 41,614 - - -
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.