Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.

May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 12, Graham Dorrans 15 Arsenal 3 Yossi Benayoun 4, Andre Santos 30, Laurent Koscielny 55 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Everton 3 Steven Pienaar 16, Nikica Jelavic 27, Johnny Heitinga 66 Red Card: Tim Cahill (after final whistle)
Newcastle United 1 Tony Hibbert 74og Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 39,517 - - - Manchester City 3 Pablo Zabaleta 39, Edin Dzeko 90+2, Sergio Aguero 90+4 Queens Park Rangers 2 Djibril Cisse 48, Jamie Mackie 66 Red Card: Joey Barton 55 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,000 - - - Norwich City 2 Grant Holt 11, Simeon Jackson 23 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 26,803 - - - Stoke City 2 Jonathan Walters 12,77pen Bolton Wanderers 2 Mark Davies 39, Kevin Davies 45 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 27,000 - - - Sunderland 0 Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 20 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 46,452 - - - Wigan Athletic 3 Franco Di Santo 12, Emmerson Boyce 14,79 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Matt Jarvis 9, Steven Fletcher 86 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,000 - - - Swansea City 1 Danny Graham 87 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,605 - - - Chelsea 2 John Terry 31, Raul Meireles 34 Blackburn Rovers 1 Yakubu Aiyegbeni 60 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 40,742 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 2, Jermain Defoe 63 Fulham 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,256 - - -
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.