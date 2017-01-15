Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, January 15 Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 84 Liverpool 1 James Milner 27pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 75,276 - - - Everton 4 Romelu Lukaku 34, Kevin Mirallas 47, Tom Davies 79, Ademola Lookman 90+4 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,588 - - - Saturday, January 14 Leicester City 0 Chelsea 3 Marcos Alonso 6,51, Pedro 71 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,066 - - - West Ham United 3 Sofiane Feghouli 68, Andy Carroll 79, Manuel Lanzini 86 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,984 - - - Burnley 1 Joey Barton 78 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,254 - - - Watford 0 Middlesbrough 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,659 - - - Hull City 3 Abel Hernandez 32,50, Tyrone Mings 62og Bournemouth 1 Junior Stanislas 3pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,963 - - - Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 40 Stoke City 3 Marko Arnautovic 15,22, Peter Crouch 34 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 42,722 - - - Swansea City 0 Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 37, Jack Cork 54og, Kyle Naughton 67og, Alexis Sanchez 73 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,875 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 12,77,82, Gareth McAuley 26og West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,613 - - -
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.