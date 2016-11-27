Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 27
Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 21
West Ham United 1 Diafra Sakho 2
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,313
- - -
Southampton 1 Charlie Austin 1
Everton 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,132
- - -
Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 12,90+1, Theo Walcott 53
Bournemouth 1 Callum Wilson 23pen
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,978
- - -
Watford 0
Red Card: Miguel Britos 90
Stoke City 1 Heurelho Gomes 29og
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,058
- - -
Saturday, November 26
Chelsea 2 Pedro 45, Victor Moses 51
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 11
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,513
- - -
Hull City 1 Michael Dawson 72
West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 34
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,086
- - -
Leicester City 2 Riyad Mahrez 34pen, Islam Slimani 90+4pen
Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 13,72
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 32,058
- - -
Liverpool 2 Divock Origi 75, James Milner 90+1pen
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,114
- - -
Swansea City 5 Gylfi Sigurdsson 36, Leroy Fer 66,68, Fernando Llorente 90+1,90+3
Crystal Palace 4 Wilfried Zaha 19, James Tomkins 75, Jack Cork 82og, Christian Benteke 84
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,276
- - -
Burnley 1 Dean Marney 14
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 37,60
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,794
- - -