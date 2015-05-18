May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, May 18
West Bromwich Albion 3 Saido Berahino 9,47pen, Chris Brunt 60
Chelsea 0
Red Card: Cesc Fabregas 29
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,750
- - -
Sunday, May 17
Manchester United 1 Ander Herrera 30
Arsenal 1 Tyler Blackett 82og
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,323
- - -
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 45, Bafetimbi Gomis 64
Manchester City 4 Yaya Toure 21,74, James Milner 36, Wilfried Bony 90+2
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 20,669
- - -
Saturday, May 16
Liverpool 1 Adam Lallana 26
Crystal Palace 3 Jason Puncheon 43, Wilfried Zaha 60, Glenn Murray 90+1
Missed penalty: Glenn Murray 90+1
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,673
- - -
Burnley 0
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,636
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 2 Matthew Phillips 54, Leroy Fer 61
Newcastle United 1 Emmanuel Riviere 24
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,608
- - -
Sunderland 0
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,705
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Nacer Chadli 54, Danny Rose 61
Hull City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,857
- - -
West Ham United 1 Stewart Downing 62
Everton 2 Leon Osman 68, Romelu Lukaku 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977
- - -
Southampton 6 Sadio Mane 13,14,16, Shane Long 26,38, Graziano Pelle 81
Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 45+3
Halftime: 5-1; Attendance: 31,636
- - -