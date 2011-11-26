Nov 26 English Premier League summaries on
Saturday
Arsenal 1 Thomas Vermaelen 82
Fulham 1 Thomas Vermaelen 65og
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 0
Red card: David Wheater 20
Everton 2 Marouane Fellaini 50, Apostolos
Vellios 79
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,000
- - -
Chelsea 3 John Terry 7, Daniel Sturridge 29,
Juan Mata 45
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 41,648
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Youssouf Mulumbu 10
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Emmanuel Adebayor 25,90+3, Jermain
Defoe 81
Missed penalty: Emmanuel Adebayor 25
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,801
- - -
Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 49
Newcastle United 1 Demba Ba 64pen
Red card: Jonas Gutierrez 79
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,594
- - -
Norwich City 2 Russell Martin 14, Grant Holt 72
Queens Park Rangers 1 Luke Young 58
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,781
- - -
Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 8
Wigan Athletic 2 Jordi Gomez 44pen, Franco Di Santo
90+3
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,883
- - -
Stoke City 3 Rory Delap 28, Glenn Whelan 58, Peter
Crouch 72
Blackburn Rovers 1 Ruben Rochina 86
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,686
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Swansea City v Aston Villa (1330)
Liverpool v Manchester City (1600)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories