Nov 26 English Premier League summaries on Saturday Arsenal 1 Thomas Vermaelen 82 Fulham 1 Thomas Vermaelen 65og Halftime: 0-0 - - - Bolton Wanderers 0 Red card: David Wheater 20 Everton 2 Marouane Fellaini 50, Apostolos Vellios 79 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,000 - - - Chelsea 3 John Terry 7, Daniel Sturridge 29, Juan Mata 45 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 41,648 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Youssouf Mulumbu 10 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Emmanuel Adebayor 25,90+3, Jermain Defoe 81 Missed penalty: Emmanuel Adebayor 25 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,801 - - - Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 49 Newcastle United 1 Demba Ba 64pen Red card: Jonas Gutierrez 79 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,594 - - - Norwich City 2 Russell Martin 14, Grant Holt 72 Queens Park Rangers 1 Luke Young 58 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,781 - - - Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 8 Wigan Athletic 2 Jordi Gomez 44pen, Franco Di Santo 90+3 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,883 - - - Stoke City 3 Rory Delap 28, Glenn Whelan 58, Peter Crouch 72 Blackburn Rovers 1 Ruben Rochina 86 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,686 - - -

Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 27 Swansea City v Aston Villa (1330) Liverpool v Manchester City (1600)

