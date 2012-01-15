Soccer-Warburton denies he resigned as Rangers manager
Feb 15 Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.
Jan 15 Summaries from the English Premier League on Sunday Swansea City 3 Scott Sinclair 16pen, Nathan Dyer 57, Danny Graham 70 Arsenal 2 Robin van Persie 5, Theo Walcott 69 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,409 - - - Newcastle United 1 Leon Best 37 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,865 - - -
Saturday, January 14 Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 56 Everton 1 Victor Anichebe 69 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,853 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 68pen Norwich City 2 Andrew Surman 43, Steve Morison 79 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,474 - - - Chelsea 1 Frank Lampard 13 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,696 - - - Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,691 - - - Manchester United 3 Paul Scholes 45+1, Danny Welbeck 74, Michael Carrick 83 Missed penalty: Wayne Rooney 22 Bolton Wanderers 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,444 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Luka Modric 51 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 22 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,194 - - - Blackburn Rovers 3 Morten Gamst Pedersen 45+4, David Dunn 46, Mauro Formica 79 Red card: Yakubu Aiyegbeni 23 Fulham 1 Damien Duff 56 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,003 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 16 Wigan Athletic v Manchester City (2000)
LONDON, Feb 15 Scientists have found signs of brain damage that could cause dementia in a handful of former soccer players, fuelling worries about the danger of frequent knocks from heading the ball or colliding with others on the field.
Feb 15 Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.